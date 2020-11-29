ODU Women lose season opener at George Washington, 55-37

Five Monarchs added to the scoring efforts in the Saturday afternoon loss. Ajah Wayne led the Monarchs in scoring with 11 points and nine rebounds.

WASHINGTON — In its season opener, the Old Dominion (0-1) women's basketball team dropped a 55-37 contest at George Washington (2-0) Saturday afternoon. Junior Amari Young scored 10 points with 11 boards, recording her ninth career double-double.

"Their length kind of deterred us from being as aggressive as we're normally used to being," explained first-year head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. "Then they fell back into a zone for a large part of the game that made us passive as well. I had to keep telling the young women on this team that it's just a zone and it's just length and where they are tall they may be a little bit slower than you laterally. So we still need to have an attack mentality. I think in the second half they came out and showed more of an attack mentality towards the rim. We were able to get some good looks in the high post area. We had some nice looks in transition but we couldn't convert it because we either turned the ball over or missed a shot."

Despite George Washington leading the entire contest, ODU closed in on the Colonials lead when junior Ajah Wayne dropped in back-to-back field goals to make it a 12-point ball game with seven minutes left to play in the fourth period.

In the opening frame of the contest, ODU trailed the Colonials 16-12, shooting just 27 percent while George Washington went five-for-eight, shooting 62 percent from the field. In the second period, the Monarchs struggled, going 0-for-13, scoring just one point, which allowed George Washington to open up its lead to 26-13.

After the break, GW picked up where it left off, draining back-to-back field goals to make it a 30-13 game. Senior Victoria Morris broke the Colonials scoring run with a jump shot. Newcomer Lanay Wheaton drained her first points as a Monarch at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter. The Hope, Ark., native led the team in scoring in the third quarter with four points.