NORFOLK, Va. — ODU head coach Jeff Jones says his team is trying to figure it out early, just like most every team across the nation. The Monarchs are off to a (3-1) start.

For the most part the one thing they have figured out is the defense. No surprise there. This season they seem to be better at turning those defensive stops and turnovers into points at the other end.

On the defensive end it often starts with Jason Wade who noted, "Coach says do what you do and I feel like defense is what I do. So, before every game I just try to come out and bring intensity on the defensive end and my teammates follow."

On offense, the Monarchs are expecting Xavier Green to shoulder a heavy load. That is work in progress early this season. Coach Jones told us, "Prior to the Northeastern game I thought he was trying to do too much, particularly off the dribble. He just let the game come to him against Northeastern."

Next up for the Monarchs it's a Wednesday night affair with JMU at Chartway Arena.