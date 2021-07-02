ODU Women fall 73-68 to Marshall in OT

Aziah Hudson led the team in scoring, recording a career-high 23 points on Saturday afternoon. Senior Dejah Carter also notched a double-figure performance, collecting her first career double-double, pouring in 17 points and 11 boards.



"Even with our backs against the wall and so many adverse situations placed in front of us, we still had an opportunity to win," expressed head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones.



ODU came out of the first quarter with an 19-18 edge over Marshall (5-7, 4-6 C-USA). The Herd's burst in the second quarter gave them the 34-29 advantage heading into the locker room.



After the break, ODU went on an 8-2 run to open the third quarter and regain a one-point lead. Marshall answered with nine unanswered points to regain its lead. ODU (6-6, 3-4 C-USA) responded to close in on the Herd lead and head into the fourth quarter trailing 53-51.



The fourth quarter was a foul-filled affair, which featured just one Monarch lead on a bucket by freshman Lanay Wheaton with 4:11 to play. Marshall held the lead until Smith knotted the contest 60-60. In overtime, Marshall scored first, holding onto its advantage much of the way, but a Carter bucket gave the Monarchs a 67-66 lead with 1:49 to play. Savannah Wheeler came back with a three-pointer for the Herd and Marshall led the remainder of the contest.



"Overall, it was a successful weekend. We had two of our starters absent and two other starters in foul trouble. We had to play under circumstances that we normally don't play under and for us to be on the road, with a chance to win, when everything going against us, I'm encouraged. I want my players to walk away feeling encouraged even though there are things we still need to work on," Milton-Jones said.



For the game, there were 16 lead changes, while both teams shot 38 percent.