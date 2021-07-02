Monarchs lose to Thundering Herd

"Marshall played at a very high-level tonight," said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. "We didn't have the energy, activity and aggressiveness tonight and with Marshall playing as well as they were, it wasn't our night. Unfortunately, sometimes when you compete long enough, you understand that you are going to have nights like this; they are not fun, but you have to take your medicine."



Also in double figures for Old Dominion were Joe Reece (13 points and eight rebounds) and Jaylin Hunter (12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals).



The Monarchs trailed by 18, 48-30, at halftime, as ODU was led by Reece's 13 points on 4-5 shooting from the floor to go along with four rebounds.



The Thundering Herd outscored the Monarchs 39-37 in the second half, while shooting 52.4% from the floor and 48.1% from deep for the contest.



Old Dominion will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m., when the Monarchs travel to Charlotte for a 6:00 p.m. EST tip. Wednesday night's contest will stream on ESPN+.