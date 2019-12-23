Eight straight games and two crucial players entering the transfer portal. ODU's holiday was starting to get dark.

What a difference the right team coming to town can make. Not Santa and his squad of magical deer, but rather a struggling Maryland Eastern Shore team. After their bus never made it out of the hotel due to mechanical issues, the Hawks were forced to take a fleet of Uber's to the game, though they may have wish they'd stayed behind with the bus.

Behind a career high 16 points and 16 boards from Aaron Carver, the Monarch rolled to a 76-52 win.

4-9 feels a whole lot better than 3-10, especially with a clean conference record on the other side of the break.