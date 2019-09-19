NORFOLK, Va. — Here we go again. ODU football is all set to up against a major player again. Two weeks after the Monarchs put up a good fight against Virginia Tech, they travel to Charlottesville on Saturday to take on #21 ranked UVA.

ODU head coach Bobby Wilder joked about the matchup, "When we scheduled this series, they weren't very good and I'm really disappointed now because they're really good."

Monarchs quarterback Stone Smartt has respect for the Cavaliers but at the same time says, "It's a team in our path of what we're trying to get to where we're going. Really, it's not believing the hype, where they're ranked. Who really cares about that. It's about us going out there locking in to what we can do."

ODU is off to a (1-1) start. They've had a bye week after the Tech game to recuperate and prepare for UVA.

The Cavaliers are four touchdown favorites.