NORFOLK, Va. — Looking for different ways each week to deal with a difficult situation, ODU running back Kesean Strong comes at it with this attitude, "You just got to block out everything negative. You can't get down on yourself. This is just football. Life is going to hit you way harder than football is."

The Monarchs are in the midst of a seven game losing streak. Their only win came in the opener against Norfolk State.

The ODU offense is one of the least productive in Division I football. The defense had been holding down the situation, but lately even that side of the ball has suffered.

Linebacker Jordan Young says head coach Bobby Wilder reminds them to take care of their own business first, "He's talked about that every week since this streak started. You've got to look in the mirror, see what you can do, have you teammates help you out and get their perspective."

Next up for the Monarchs it's a road trip this Saturday to Florida International.