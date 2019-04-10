NORFOLK, Va. — ODU football is hoping to turn their season around starting Saturday when they open up conference play with Western Kentucky at S.B. Ballard Stadium. After opening the season with a win over Norfolk State, the Monarchs have lost three straight.

The ODU faithful have been hoping for major improvement from last year's disappointment. Head coach Bobby Wilder remains optimistic, "There's no question we're a better overall football team this year than we were last year, but now it needs to turn into wins."

The Hilltoppers have already played two Conference USA games and won them both. The Monarchs are fresh off a tough loss at home to ECU.

A win would give the team a much needed lift. According to Wilder, "Get this win and it changes a lot of things. The confidence, how they feel about themselves, the record being undefeated in the league, so that's what helps us keep the focus on this one because it's the first one in the league."