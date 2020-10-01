NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion Monarchs knew they were going to have to find a new way to win this season. The departures of BJ Stith and Ahmad Caver ensured that replicating the shooting numbers of last years team was a long shot.

In addition to this search for a fresh identity they've been stricken with a duo of transfers (Marquis Godwin and Dajour Dickens) and an 8 game losing streak before the holidays.

Now undefeated since that break and riding a 3 game win streak overall, the Monarchs may be beginning to find themselves.

That self discovery appears to have it's genesis on the glass, where the Monarchs rank near the top of Conference USA in most rebounding categories. This implies a more thorough step in the right direction, as rebounding in very much a team, and sacrifice, oriented activity.

A renewed togetherness along with an emerging sense of self has the Monarchs trending back in the right direction.