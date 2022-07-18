ODU's Dean and Coutney taken in the MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES — A pair of Old Dominion baseball players were taken on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft, as Noah Dean was taken in the fifth round by the Boston Red Sox and Matt Coutney was selected in the 10th round by the Los Angeles Angels.



Dean was taken 159th overall by the Red Sox. He is the first Monarch taken by the Red Sox since Dennis McLaughlin was selected by Boston in 1994.



A native of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, Dean struck out 46 batters in 26 innings out of the bullpen this season. He went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA with seven saves. He set the ODU record for career saves with 18.



Last season he earned Conference USA All-Freshman honors and recorded 44 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. He recorded nine saves on the year.



Coutney hit .376 on the season with a single-season school record 27 homers, which ranks third in the country. He added 18 doubles, scored 66 runs and drove in 70 on the year. He ranks third in the country with 185 total bases and his .808 slugging percentage is sixth in the nation.



A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Coutney was named an All-American by four different media outlets, including Collegiate Baseball, the ABCA, NCBWA and D1Baseball. He also became the first ODU CoSIDA Academic All-American since 2005.



The MLB Draft continues tomorrow with rounds 11-20.