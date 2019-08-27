NORFOLK, Va. — New team, new stadium and a new year about to kickoff for ODU football. The Monarchs open their 2019 season in their rebuilt stadium against Norfolk State this Saturday night.

Head Coach Bobby Wilder is starting the season with three quarterbacks in the mix. Steven Williams, Stone Smartt and Messiah deWeaver will see action in the opener.

Defensively there is a new coordinator and a new scheme as the Monarchs try to improve on that side of the ball. That has long been a problem for ODU.

A win against the Spartans would seem critical to Monarchs as they hit the road for games in Blacksburg and then Charlottesville after the opener. About that, coach Wilder says, "It's a challenging non-league schedule and the league gets better every year. The goal is going to be to get bowl eligible. Get ourselves into a bowl game and I really feel like we can do that if we can stay healthy and we can show improvement each week."