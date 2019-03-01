As Old Dominion starts the year with conference play, they do so without one of their key backcourt players. Sophmore guard, Marquis Godwin suffered what the school described as a "fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot" on Wednesday. The former Hampton Crabber may need surgery according to head coach, Jeff Jones in a statement. "I feel for Marquis, he has worked extremely hard and has played well for us thus far,” said Jones. “It’s up to the rest of us to all be a little bit better while he recuperates.”

Godwin has played in all 13 Monarch games this season. Coming off the bench he's averaged 7 points a game, and is 3rd on the team in made 3-pointers this year with 26 and is 4th on the team in scoring. The school said he's out for an undetermined amount of time as of now.