ODU's Gregory taken in 8th round of MLB Draft by Blue Jays

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University junior right-handed pitcher Hunter Gregory was selected in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Gregory was the 242nd overall pick in the draft. The MLB Draft concludes tomorrow with coverage beginning at noon on MLB.com.
Gregory pitched in 16 games with 15 starts this season and went 8-2 on the year and was third in Conference USA with a 2.95 ERA. He ranked sixth in C-USA with 88 strikeouts and walked just 19, while opponents hit just .223 off of him. In 79.1 innings, Gregory allowed 65 hits and 26 earned runs.
A native of Chesapeake, Gregory tossed three complete-games this season, one of them was a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 ODU victory. He struck out a career-high tying 11 in a six-inning performance against Rhode Island and gave up just one hit in his final performance of the season against Virginia, striking out two and retiring 16-straight before giving up his lone hit on the day.
For his ODU career, Gregory has appeared in 69 games and made 28 starts. He is 20-10 with a 4.13 ERA in 220 innings, with 254 strikeouts and 82 walks and two saves.