ODU's Gregory taken in 8th round of MLB Draft by Blue Jays

Gregory pitched in 16 games with 15 starts this season and went 8-2 on the year and was third in Conference USA with a 2.95 ERA. He ranked sixth in C-USA with 88 strikeouts and walked just 19, while opponents hit just .223 off of him. In 79.1 innings, Gregory allowed 65 hits and 26 earned runs.



A native of Chesapeake, Gregory tossed three complete-games this season, one of them was a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 ODU victory. He struck out a career-high tying 11 in a six-inning performance against Rhode Island and gave up just one hit in his final performance of the season against Virginia, striking out two and retiring 16-straight before giving up his lone hit on the day.



For his ODU career, Gregory has appeared in 69 games and made 28 starts. He is 20-10 with a 4.13 ERA in 220 innings, with 254 strikeouts and 82 walks and two saves.