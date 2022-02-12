ODU's Jennings III & UVA's Armstrong hit transfer portal

The wide out for the Monarchs and quarterback for the Cavs making moves on Thursday.

It was a busy day for the commonwealth in college football. Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings III announced Thursday evening through his twitter account that he's heading to the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

This comes on the same day when seven of his Monarchs teammates including himself, were honored by the Sun Belt Conference.

Jennings led ODU with 54 catches for 959 yards and led the conference with 106.6 yards per game to go with nine touchdowns. He joins Blake Watson who also went the transfer portal route in the past few days.

Several reports, including ESPN, have University Of Virginia quarterback, Brennan Armstrong also heading to the portal. After having a record breaking season in 2021, he struggled in 2022 for new Cavaliers head coach, Tony Elliott.