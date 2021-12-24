ODU's Keyser has been the right fit for Monarchs

NORFOLK, Va. — Even though the ODU Monarchs have struggled of late losing three straight, they've battled. A main reason has been guard, C.J. Keyser. the 6-3 senior has been a spark leading the team in scoring (14.4), three pointers (16) and second in minutes played (33.7). He's still trying to find his niche. "I'm finding my way within the team listening to my coaches and my role with the team", he said.
Head coach, Jeff Jones feels Keyser is a reflection of this year's squad. "C.J. has done a lot for us, but C.J. I think is a mirror image of this basketball team", he said. "Everything he's done, there's other things that he has to do."
The former North Carolina Central transfer has found the adjustment easy to ODU and is ready for the challenges ahead as the Monarchs begin Conference USA action on Thursday December 30th at Florida International. "Just bringing my experience and my knowledge of what I've seen before with to this team to help us be successful."