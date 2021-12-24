ODU's Keyser has been the right fit for Monarchs

C.J. Keyser has led Old Dominion in scoring average and minutes played this season.

NORFOLK, Va. — Even though the ODU Monarchs have struggled of late losing three straight, they've battled. A main reason has been guard, C.J. Keyser. the 6-3 senior has been a spark leading the team in scoring (14.4), three pointers (16) and second in minutes played (33.7). He's still trying to find his niche. "I'm finding my way within the team listening to my coaches and my role with the team", he said.

Head coach, Jeff Jones feels Keyser is a reflection of this year's squad. "C.J. has done a lot for us, but C.J. I think is a mirror image of this basketball team", he said. "Everything he's done, there's other things that he has to do."