ODU's Kuntz declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Zack Kuntz, a 6-8 251 pound tight end had his season end on October 1st by an apparent knee injury.

NORFOLK, Va. — The list of big name players leaving the ODU football program continued on Monday with tight end Zack Kuntz. Instead of the transfer portal like running back Blake Watson and wide receiver Ali Jennings III, the 6-8, 251 pound tight end has decided to test the NFL waters and declare for the 2023 draft. He announced it through his social media account.

The transfer from Penn State had his season come to an abrupt end on October 1st from an apparent knee injury. He joins fellow Monarch, Nick Saldiveri, a junior who declared for the draft last week.