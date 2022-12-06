ODU's Kuntz declares for 2023 NFL Draft

NORFOLK, Va. — The list of big name players leaving the ODU football program continued on Monday with tight end Zack Kuntz. Instead of the transfer portal like running back Blake Watson and wide receiver Ali Jennings III, the 6-8, 251 pound tight end has decided to test the NFL waters and declare for the 2023 draft. He announced it through his social media account.
The transfer from Penn State had his season come to an abrupt end on October 1st from an apparent knee injury. He joins fellow Monarch, Nick Saldiveri, a junior who declared for the draft last week.
Kuntz in 2021 caught 73 passes for 692 yards and 5 touchdown as he was chosen to the all-Conference USA first team. This season prior to the injury, he had 12 passes for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Monarchs finished this season 3-9 in last place in their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.