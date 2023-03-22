ODU's Long is latest Monarchs player to enter transfer portal

Monarch guard Mekhi Long was the team's third leading scorer and top rebounder this past season.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second day in a row, a third Old Dominion University basketball player has entered his name into the transfer portal. Guard Mekhi Long was the team's third leading scorer and top rebounder and now joins reserves in fellow guard D’Angelo Stines and forward Faison Fields.

Long, who's 6-7, was a double-double machine late in the season for ODU. He would average 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Monarchs as a junior.

With easing of the transfer portal for student/athletes, Old Dominion University isn't the only school taking hurting from the change.