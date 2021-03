Curry was the Monarchs leading scorer this past season.

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU basketball will be losing their leading scorer, assist man and steal maker. Malik Curry is that player and he has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Curry averaged 15.7 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.

He is a senior, but the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all D-1 athletes because of the pandemic.