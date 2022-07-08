ODU's Morgan named D1 Baseball freshman All-American

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion pitcher Blake Morgan was named a second-team Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com on Friday. It is Morgan's third Freshman All-American honor of the postseason, as he received the distinction from the NCBWA (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) and Collegiate Baseball.



Morgan went 8-0 on the hill with a 1.69 ERA that was sixth best in the country. In 69.1 innings, he struck out 66 and walked eight, while opponents hit just .216 off the lefty. The Monarchs were 12-1 in games Morgan started on the mound.



He ranked eighth in the country with an 8.25 strikeout to walk ratio, ninth in the country with 1.04 walks allowed per nine innings and 11th in WHIP (Walks and hits per inning pitched) at .94.



In his 13 starts, Morgan allowed more than two earned runs just twice and 11 times gave up one run or less. He did not give up a run in his first four Conference USA starts, and his scoreless streaked reached 26.2 innings until he gave up a run at Southern Miss. In that USM win, he pitched seven innings, allowing the one run with five strikeouts and did not walk a batter. He did not allow a walk in nine appearances and walked more than one batter just once.



Morgan was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year and earned first-team all-conference and all-region honors. He is the first ODU pitcher to receive multiple Freshman All-American honors since Justin Verlander in 2002.