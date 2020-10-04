ODU's Nikki McCray on the move to Mississippi State

Several reports have it that the ODU women's basketball coach will take the same job in Starkville

NORFOLK, Va. — Nikki McCray is so good it was only a matter of time. The time has already come for her to move on from ODU. Several reports have her as the next head women's basketball coach at Mississippi State.

McCray completely turned around the Monarchs basketball program in just three years. This season they even spent some time in the top 25. ODU had 20 win seasons the last two years.

McCray could not be reached for comment on Thursday night. Athletic Director Wood Selig say he was aware Mississippi State was interested, but as of Thursday night, that is all he knew.