ODU's power play in the middle

Kalu Ezikpe and Austin Trice have been a potent combination up front for the Monarchs

NORFOLK, Va. — After a crushing defeat last Saturday against UTEP, ODU head coach Jeff Jones said his players spent about half a day and got rid of the anger and negative emotion. He says they've had spirited practices since then.

Any changes for the Monarchs after blowing that 6 point lead late in the last minute to the Miners? Nothing big notes Jones, "I don't foresee any radical changes, but the little tweaks and adjustments."

One change that has worked recently is getting both Austin Trice and Kalu Ezikpe on the floor at the same time. They provide a lot of muscle in the paint and some touch to boot. Ezikpe has steadily improved over the years. Now, Jones says, "We've been waiting on his maturation. We've been teased and gotten glimpses of what he can do. He's finally coming into his own."

He seems very intense on the court and is not about to be pushed around. Not that you can push him around off the court either, but Jones says he is not quite how he presents himself on the floor, "What you don't necessarily realize when you watch him competing, he's a very thoughtful young man. He's a very sensitive young man and not just this brute that runs around out there beating people up."

Ever since the VCU game in mid December Austin Trice has been a major factor. Over the last 6 games he has averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. Jones says it's the longest stretch playing at that level for Trice, "He's developed some confidence and is feeling good about himself. His teammates are confident and looking to him."