ODU's Randale Richmond joins push for diversity

As one of 35 administrators chosen to brainstorm creating diversity, Richmond pushes for representation.

NORFOLK, Va. — "All progress is progress... we have an audience, this is an opportunity that people noticed something is wrong."

Randale Richmond is a Senior Associate Athletic Director at Old Dominion University, and that audience he's referencing is all stakeholders in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college sports.

The way he'll communicate with them? A document created in conjunction with 34 other FBS athletic administrators that outlines an actionable plan for college sports to help create more opportunities for people of color to advance through the ranks.

The program hopes to create more senior leadership in college administration for people of color, something Richmond thinks will lead to exponential growth in the area, especially amongst former student-athletes.

"When we look at the high revenue-generating sports, there's a lot of Black and Brown faces out there, so if you're a student-athlete and you don't see that represented at the highest levels, at what point do you say, 'Does this industry really value all that I am?'" Richmond explained, examining the reasons more athletes don't work in athletic departments after their careers.