ODU's Selig sees college athletics will have a different look in the future

With USC & UCLA jumping to the Big Ten, the Monarchs athletic director feels the revenue gap between power conferences and everyone else will widen.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday marked the first day Old Dominion University became an official member of the Sun Belt Conference. It lost some luster from the news that Southern California and UCLA announced they'd be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

It seemed inevitable given the landscape of college athletics these days. If you dig deeper, we maybe seeing just the beginning of more than just conference movement among schools.

Old Dominion University athletic director, Dr. Wood Selig says financially the Big Ten's wallet will be getting bigger by the move and send a major message to the Southeastern Conference.

The Big Ten is renegotiating their media rights deal", he says. "So their tv deal which I've read could be worth as much as $1 billion dollars".

Dr. Selig did point out with such rapid growth among power conferences, not only will the revenue gap widen between the haves and have nots, there are other consequences.

"Many of us are in leagues that are one bid leagues", he says. "If we get too big, it becomes harder to make the NCAA post season, because you have to win a tournament that might have 14 or 16 teams".

Then there's the trickle down effect that will reach the student/athletes themselves. Dr. Selig says, "In 10-15 years I think players will be paid. Forget name, image and likeness. Forget the collectives. They're just going to be paid".

He added, "I'm surprised there hasn't been a group of athletes saying 'You know what? Four years is just not enough. I need seven. Especially now that I'm making some money.' Athletes are going to be making more money in college than they may make the rest of their lives".