ODU's Selig, "This is definitely a Disney type of story"

NORFOLK, Va. — Who knew?? Probably the best way to describe Old Dominion's football season. They're headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl from Conway, South Carolina to face Tulsa at 2:30pm on December 20th. Amazing that less than two months ago, the Monarchs were staring at a 1-6 start. Athletic Director, Wood Selig felt the turnaround of winning their next five straight to close out the regular season 6-6 is the stuff you only see in movies. "This is definitely a Disney type story", he said during a press conference on Monday.

Fans and alumni are also happy that the bowl game will be easier to travel to compared to their first experience, something Selig feels will provide a big boost in attendance. "Just being 5 hours away you don't need to get on a plane." he said. "You can hop in a car, hop in a van, take a bus and I hope we do thousands and thousands. My personal goal would be to see between 7,500 and 10,000 ODU fans." There's also the goal of finishing with a six game winning streak along with being over .500 for the season. Something you might see in the end of a great movie.