ODU's Selig, "This is definitely a Disney type of story"

NORFOLK, Va. — Who knew?? Probably the best way to describe Old Dominion's football season. They're headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl from Conway, South Carolina to face Tulsa at 2:30pm on December 20th. Amazing that less than two months ago, the Monarchs were staring at a 1-6 start. Athletic Director, Wood Selig felt the turnaround of winning their next five straight to close out the regular season 6-6 is the stuff you only see in movies. "This is definitely a Disney type story", he said during a press conference on Monday.
ODU is back in the bowl picture for the first time since 2016 when they won the Bahamas Bowl against Eastern Michigan. Selig contacted head coach, Ricky Rahne through Facetime to tell him the good news on Sunday.
Fans and alumni are also happy that the bowl game will be easier to travel to compared to their first experience, something Selig feels will provide a big boost in attendance. "Just being 5 hours away you don't need to get on a plane." he said. "You can hop in a car, hop in a van, take a bus and I hope we do thousands and thousands. My personal goal would be to see between 7,500 and 10,000 ODU fans." There's also the goal of finishing with a six game winning streak along with being over .500 for the season. Something you might see in the end of a great movie.