NORFOLK, Va. — In some cases you don't need to be blood relatives to have sibling rivalries. Just look at Old Dominion guards B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver. The two will tell you they're great friends and have been the cornerstone to the Monarchs success this season.

Both have shared similar numbers on the court. They're leaders on the team in scoring (17.8) and minutes, but the two seniors also share something else; competitive fire. "Some times we argue", says Caver. Stith goes into more detail. "We argue all the time. On the court it's fun. I wouldn't want to play with any other point guard. My best friend on the court. Off the court non-stop arguing. Even a couple of years ago, we got into a couple of fights".

Obviously that's past history and head coach, Jeff Jones understands the subtle intracacies of his two players. "They probably argue about who gets to be peanut butter and who gets to be jelly", he joked. Jones is most of proud of the two and their ability to take on a leadership role with the team. Both agree, they lean on each other as the Monarchs regular season continues and hopefully beyond. As Caver put it, "Brothers fight. Brothers argue, but at the end of the day we've got love for each other."