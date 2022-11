In his last two years with the Monarchs, running back Blake Watson rushed for 2,028 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The NCAA transfer portal starts to pick up this time of the year and among those opting to move on is Old Dominion University running back Blake Watson.

According to The Athletic, he's going in as a graduate transfer. Watson had 1,232 all-purpose yards to go with seven touchdowns this past season for the Monarchs who finished the year 3-9.