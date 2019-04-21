NORFOLK, Va. — With the 2019 NFL Draft less than 5 days away, Oshane Ximines took time out on ODU Night from Harbor Park to throw out the first pitch between a doubleheader as the Tides hosted Charlotte Knights. The 6-3, 247 pounder could be the first ever Monarch player in the program's history to be drafted. He is projected by some scouting circles to go around the 2nd round. On Saturday night, his main concern was getting the first pitch to home plate. "You know I thought I was good up until I got on the mound. I got on the mound and forgot how to throw a ball.. I collected myself. Got it together just tried to play it safe. Just tried to get it over the plate so I wouldn't embarass myself", he joked.

Ximines has been no joke since he came to Old Dominion. The Hertford County, North Carolina native wasn't even on the radar when he was coming out of high school. "I wasn't highly recruited so I just worked hard every single day at Old Dominion and I took my hard work to Saturdays and it's paying off for me right now. I'm in the position I'm supposed to be in. I very excited to see what happens next week." The NFL Draft begins Thursday from Nashville, Tennessee. You can see it on 13NewsNow at 8pm.