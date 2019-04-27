NORFOLK, Virginia — It was a night full of emotions for Old Dominion defensive lineman, Oshane Ximines. Around family and friends he became the first Monarch player drafted into the NFL when he became a 3rd round pick of the New York Giants. "I still can't put it into words", said Ximines who's a native of Ahoskie, North Carolina.

His head coach, Bobby Wilder expressed being in tears when he saw Ximines being called. He compared it to his son, Derek graduating from ODU last year. "This is an important moment in the history of our program".

What made the night so special for Ximines is that it will be a homecoming of sorts. You see he was born in Jamaica, New York, apart of the borough of Queens. At age 5, he'd move with his family and settle in Ahoskie, North Carolina, but as he grew older, maintained his allegiance with the Giants. "My entire family is in New York. They've been pulling for me to go to the New York Giants, but it finally happened. My phone has been buzzin'. All my family members have been calling me. This is just great!"