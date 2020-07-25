ODU's Stith and his family exposed to coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men's basketball assistant coach, Bryant Stith is the latest local big name to test positive recently for Covid-19. It was just the beginning for him as the virus started to not only affect him, but his family. It started back in May when he and his family decided to attend a Mother's Day weekend at his mother-in-law's birthday party. They later found out a fellow family member had tested positive for the virus. "We are very vigilant and it was easy for us around strangers when we went out in public and going to the grocery store", he said. "But it was so easy for us to let our guard down around the people that we've known for our entire lives".