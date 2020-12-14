ODU Women dominates USC Upstate, 73-39

Senior guard Victoria Morris once again led the team offensively with 19 points, which was highlighted by four three-point field goals. Additionally, two other Monarchs in Amari Young (11 points, 10 rebs) and Ajah Wayne (12 points, 10 rebs) recorded double-doubles for the Monarchs.



"It was good to see everyone on the court with different lineups, explained head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. "We saw somethings that we liked in terms of the freshman getting out there being sprinkled around the vets. We were able to get a little deeper into our play book to look for isolation plays with certain players be it from the guard position or the post position."



ODU got off to a hot start, not allowing a Spartan score until the 4:22 mark of the first quarter. The Monarchs took a 15-9 advantage into the second quarter. In the second period, Morris poured in 11 points with two triples to lead ODU to a 26-point second quarter, the most points scored in a quarter this season. The Monarchs went into the locker room with a 41-22 advantage over the Spartans.



Young dominated in the third frame, downing eight points, while grabbing two steals. The junior used a jumper to close out the third quarter to take a 56-35 lead into the final frame.



In the last 10 minutes of play, ODU held the Spartans to just four points while junior Mariah Adams led the way with six points. A Dejah Carter lay up with 2:23 left in regulation extended the Monarchs lead to a 31-point advantage. Redshirt freshman Mackenzie Smith finished things off for the Monarchs with a three-point field goal with just over a minute left on the clock.



Overall, the Monarchs shot 47% from the floor and dished out a season-high 17 assists.