ACC football schedule finalized: UVA won't play ODU; Monarchs travel to Wake

NORFOLK, Va. — With the Atlantic Coast Conference releasing its revamped finalized football schedule because of the coronavirus, there was a ripple effect on some state schools in Virginia. For starters, the University Of Virginia will not be playing Old Dominion. The Cavs opting to open the season at home against Virginia Military Institute on September 11th. As for the Monarchs, they were originally set to host Wake Forest on September 4th and then changed to Saturday the 5th. ODU now will head on the road to take on the Demon Deacons on October 10th.