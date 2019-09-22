Monarchs fall short to #21 Cavs Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Virginia running back Lamont Atkins (5) shakes a tackle from Old Dominion safety Harrell Blackmon (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Zane Zandier returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown, part of a dominant defensive second half, as No. 21 Virginia rallied past Old Dominion 28-17 on Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Old Dominion's failed fourth-down try in its own territory set up Virginia's go-ahead score, a 7-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:16 to go for a 21-17 edge.

The Cavaliers (4-0) are off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2004. The Monarchs (1-2) have lost two in a row, both to in-state ACC opponents. They lost to Virginia Tech two weekends ago, a year after stunning the Hokies in Norfolk.

Fueled by Virginia penalties and defensive miscues, Old Dominion jumped out to a 17-0 lead with 10:32 left in the first half. The Monarchs got an 8-yard scoring run from quarterback Stone Smartt, and a 47-yard touchdown pass from Smartt to Matt Geiger against a busted coverage in the secondary by the Cavaliers.

A 57-yard kickoff return by Joe Reed gave Virginia the ball at the Old Dominion 33-yard line, the Cavaliers finally got going in the second quarter. It took one of quarterback Bryce Perkins' jaw-dropping runs — a 10-yard scramble that saw him dodge a rusher, outrun another defender and sidestep a third — to finally get Virginia on the board, pulling to 17-7 with 6:57 left in the first half.

The Cavaliers got their second touchdown when Smartt, under pressure, tried to force a short throw that was intercepted by Zandier and run back 22 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes to go in the third.