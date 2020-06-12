Morris' career-high 31 points leads ODU past VCU, 81-76 in OT

Victoria Morris had seven 3-pointers in the game. It was one shy off her personal best of eight.

NORFOLK, Va. — Victoria Morris scored a career-high 31 points and led Old Dominion (2-1) past VCU, 81-76 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena. In a game that had eight lead changes, ODU outscored the Rams, 25-7 in the second quarter.

FINAL | Gritty win in OT for the Monarchs ‼️



Behind a career-high 31-point afternoon for Victoria Morris, ODU took down former CAA rival VCU, 81-76 at Chartway Arena. #ODUSports | #ReignOn pic.twitter.com/G7xdTbB9CX — ODU Women's Basketball (@ODUWBB) December 6, 2020

"I had a feeling it was going to be a scrappy game and it was going to be decided upon whichever team was going to be stingy on the defensive end," said head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. "Of course it came down to free throws as well and we hit them when they mattered the most and that's the one thing I'm most proud of."



In the opening frame of the contest, ODU started off slow, trailing the Rams, 25-14 after 10 minutes. The Monarchs responded, holding VCU to just seven second-quarter points to take a 39-32 lead at the break.