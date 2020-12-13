Old Dominion falls hard at VCU, 77-54

The Monarchs opened the second half on an 8-2 run, trimming their deficit to 12, 42-30, at the 16:35 mark; however, would get no closer the rest of the way, as the Rams answered with on a 10-1 run of their own to take a 52-31 lead with 13:06 remaining in regulation before ultimately claiming a 23-point victory on Saturday night Richmond, Va.



Austin Trice went for 12 points on 6-7 shooting from the floor to compliment eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kalu Ezikpe also scored 12 points (5-10 FG), to go along with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Joe Reece was the third Monarch to score 12 points, as he finished with two rebounds and one steal. Malik Curry also scored in double-figures, turning in a 10-point, five-rebound and four-assist performance.



ODU trailed by 18 at halftime, 40-22, as the Monarchs were led by Trice's six points and three rebounds, while Ezikpe and Reece each chipped in five first half points.



Old Dominion will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 20, when the Monarchs welcome Northeastern to Chartway Arena for a 2:00 p.m. EST tip. Sunday afternoon's game will be streamed for FREE on www.ODUSports.com.