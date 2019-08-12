Monarchs fall to Rams Virginia Commonwealth's Marcus Santos-Silva, rear, and Old Dominion's Aaron Carver (13) both come down with a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Richmond, Va. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Virginia Commonwealth's Marcus Santos-Silva, rear, and Old Dominion's Aaron Carver (13) both come down with a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Richmond, Va. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Virginia Commonwealth's Marcus Santos-Silva, rear, and Old Dominion's Aaron Carver (13) both come down with a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Richmond, Va. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Virginia Commonwealth's Marcus Santos-Silva, rear, and Old Dominion's Aaron Carver (13) both come down with a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Richmond, Va. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — In the 95th all-time meeting, the Old Dominion men's basketball team (3-7) was defeated by VCU [RV] (7-2) by a 69-57 score on Saturday night at the Siegel Center in front of 7,637 fans.



The Rams opened the second half on a 26-12 run, claiming a 54-41 lead at the 7:55 mark. The Monarchs answered back with an 8-0 run to cut their deficit down to five, 54-49, with 4:42 remaining in regulation, but would get no closer the rest of the way.



Xavier Green went for 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Malik curry also finished with 11 points, to go along with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 22 minutes of work. Dajour Dickens had a double-double, consisting of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Wade narrowly missed a double-double, turning in a nine point, nine rebound, four steal and one assist performance.



For the game, ODU held advantages for rebounds (36-27), points in the paint (34-20) and steals (9-4).



The Monarchs claimed a one-point lead at the half, 29-28, as Curry led the way with seven points. Green and Wade each chipped in six points. ODU's defense held VCU to 34% (10-29) shooting from the floor and 25% (3-12) from deep in the first half.



Old Dominion will return to the hardwood next Saturday, Dec. 14th, when the Monarchs travel to Illinois for a 6:00 p.m. tipoff on the Big Ten Network.