SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Matching her career-high 17 points, sophomore Amari Young led the Monarchs (5-1) to their second-straight win on Saturday with a 67-55 victory over Idaho in the ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic.



In the opening half of play, ODU outshot the Vandals (3-3) 37-26. In that half, the Monarchs shot 47 percent, going 16-for-34. Victoria Morris had a standout half, making two of her three three-point attempts and adding two more two-point field goals.



Idaho opened the third period on an 8-0 run, eventually taking the lead in the contest with 35 seconds left in the third. The Vandals outscored ODU by 10 points in that period. In the fourth quarter, ODU picked up scoring, going on a 10-0 run in the middle of the period. Young scored nine points, while Mariah Adams and Taylor Edwards added six and seven points, respectively. The Monarchs allowed Idaho to take the lead for a short 2:44 minutes in the final frame of play.



Overall, eight different Monarchs scored points in the contest. Senior Ashley Scott added six boards, a season high. Morris put together her fifth-straight game with 10+ points this season. Young's 17 points was accompanied by six rebounds, one steal and one block. As a team, ODU grabbed 43 rebounds, 15 of them were offensive boards.