CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Old Dominion (3-1) women's basketball team fell 56-53 on the road to Virginia (3-3) on Sunday afternoon in overtime. Junior Victoria Morris scored a career-high 26 points with seven rebounds and one assist.



"We should've made some adjustments down the stretch that cost us. Our kids played hard, they battled really hard and I'm proud of their effort," said head coach McCray.



Scoring was slow to start the first quarter by both sides. The Monarchs led 9-6 through 10 minutes. The Monarchs earned five steals, which led to seven points scored off turnovers.



In the second quarter, the Monarchs outscored UVA 10-9 and went into the locker room with a 19-15 lead. Morris scored two, three-point field goals in that second quarter.



"Now we can see where we're not efficient and where we're not able to read. This is a chance to show our players, hey they were calling it. It was a great game to learn from and I think Virginia played a great game and it was a battle."



The Monarchs got out to a 9-0 run in the third quarter. At one point, the Monarchs held a 11-point lead. The Cavaliers answered by tying the game three times, including the final seconds of the game to send it into overtime.



Virginia got off to a hot start in the five-minute overtime period. They were were able to score the first two points before Taylor Edwards tied up the ball game with 1:53 left on the clock. The Hoos went on a 5-0 run to take the lead. Ajah Wayne and Morris added five points to close in on the Virginia lead and trail by one. The Monarchs fouled the Cavaliers to retain possession but they made four free throws to in overtime to edge ODU.



Overall, ODU led for more than 34 minutes in the game. The Monarchs shot 27-percent. All eight of the Monarchs three-point shots were scored by Morris.