BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Old Dominion (11-3, 1-1 C-USA) women's basketball team fell on the road to UAB, 76-65 to snap their four-game win streak. At one point the Monarchs trailed by as many as 26 points, their fourth quarter 34 points scored was not enough to down the Blazers (9-5, 1-1 C-USA).



"I thought we played basketball in the second half, I thought we defended better," explained head coach Nikki McCray after the loss. "We just built a too big of a deficit in the first half."



ODU got off to a slow start on Saturday afternoon, scoring just seven points in the first 10 minutes of action. ODU shot just 13-percent in the first quarter. Their scoring struggles continued in the second period, scoring just nine points. The Monarchs went into the locker room trailing 32-16.



"When we got down in the first half we tried to play one-on-one basketball and it doesn't work like that. I told our team, we've got shooters and penetrators, but it doesn't work if we're all not doing our job."



Coming out of the locker room, ODU continued to trail the Blazers despite picking up scoring. In the fourth quarter, the Monarchs outscored the Blazers 34-22 but it was not enough to comeback. Sophomore Aziah Hudson drained three, three-point field goals in that fourth quarter, moving the Monarchs to a single digit deficit. "We just have to put two halves together. We're pretty good when we understand what we're doing."