NORFOLK, Va. — With a 48-39 victory against UMES on Sunday afternoon, the Old Dominion (7-1) women's basketball team won their fourth-straight game. Freshman Marie Reichert led the Monarchs in scoring, recording a career-high 12 points and eight rebounds.



"We had a great crowd tonight," said head coach Nikki McCray. " I thought that was what propelled us to get the win. We talk about our team moving forward especially this month, I thought we took a step back."



In a low-scoring first quarter, the Monarchs trailed UMES 10-9. With one second left on the clock, the Hawks (2-7) drained a three to take the lead after 10 minutes. In the second period the Monarchs picked up scoring, notching 15 points. They went into the locker room with a three-point lead. At the half, ODU was shooting just 25-percent. For 15 minutes of the first half, ODU was trailing the Hawks.



The Monarchs opened up their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 11-8. Reichert scored eight points during the first 10 minutes of the second half, also grabbing four rebounds. The Monarchs did not allow the Hawks to score in the double digits in the third frame. To close out the game, the Monarchs did not allow UMES to score a point off their bench. They held the lead the entire 10 minutes of the final period and forced the Hawks to foul. UMES recorded six fouls during that time.



"I thought Marie did a great job in the second half of getting big. For me, I have to do a better job of getting her the ball in practice so she can see it go through the net. She is efficient and our most efficient player right now."



Along with Reichert, Amari Young had a solid outing, nearly recording a double-double, scoring eight points and grabbing nine rebounds. For the seventh-straight game, Victoria Morris has drained at least one three-point field goal during the game. On Sunday, Morris went three-of-five from three point range and recorded nine points. Off the bench ODU earned a 21-16 advantage over the Hawks.