ODU loses heartbreaker at WKU 71-69

Jason Wade (career-highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds) and Malik Curry (20 points) combined for 42 points; however, a Taveion Hollingsworth and-one with 3.5 seconds to play lifted Western Kentucky (11-6, 4-1 C-USA) over the Old Dominion men's basketball team (6-11, 2-2 C-USA) by a 71-69 score on Thursday night at E. A. Diddle Arena.



After trailing by as many as five in the first half, ODU outscored Western Kentucky 36-21 16:30 into the second half, claiming a 64-52 advantage at the 3:30 mark. The Hilltoppers answered back with a 10-4 run to cut their deficit down to six, 68-62, with 46 seconds remaining in regulation. WKU continued to chip away, ultimately ending the game on a 19-5 run over a 3:30 span for a two-point come from behind victory in Bowling Green. Aaron Carver's last second attempt to tie the contest came just after the final buzzer and was waved off by the refs.



The Monarchs led for 30:37, while the Hilltoppers possessed a lead for 9:05. ODU held advantages for points in the paint (48-32) and rebounds (40-28). For the game, Old Dominion shot 84.6% (11-14) from the charity stripe, while the Monarchs held WKU to 16.7% (3-18) from three-point range.



To go along with Wade's career-high of 22 points, he had a career-high 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Curry (10-16 FG) finished one-point shy of his career-high, as he turned in a 20-point, five-rebound (ties career-high), two-assist and two-steal performance. Also in double-figures for ODU was Xavier Green, who went for 11 points, two rebounds and one assist. Carver hauled down a game-high 11 boards, to compliment his five points.



In a first half that the Monarchs led by as many as eight, it was Western Kentucky who claimed a three-point lead at halftime, 31-28. Old Dominion was led by Wade's 12 points, six rebounds and one steal, while Curry followed with eight points (4-6 FG), five rebounds and two steals. 22 of ODU's 28 points came in the paint in the opening 20 minutes.