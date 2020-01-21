ODU Women turning things around as a program

The Monarch women have been resurging in just three years under head coach, Nikki McCray

Talk about doing a complete 180? In Nikki McCray's first season as head coach for the ODU women, they won just 8 games. Fast forward three years, the Monarchs are currently 14-3 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA. They're perfect at home at 9-0 and are currently riding a three game winning streak. What's the secret? "I just think we've got a lot of talent", says junior guard, Victoria Morris. "We play together. We play as a team every time we step on floor."

Old Dominion is just two games out of first behind the first place Rice Owls. "I feel like we've matured", added sophomore forward, Ajah Wayne. "We know we've got each other's back."