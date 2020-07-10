x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Off target: ACC QBs throwing interceptions at alarming rate

No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 North Carolina, and Syracuse have thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns this season.
Credit: AP
The Syracuse bench reacts during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The touchdown passes to interceptions ratio is raising eyebrows around the Atlantic Coast Conference and some coaches point to the coronavirus as the culprit. 

Unlike last season when not one ACC team threw as many interceptions as touchdowns, three — No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 North Carolina, and Syracuse — are bucking that trend. 

The trio has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns, and three others — Duke, Florida State, and Georgia Tech — have more picks than scores through the air. 

Take away the top performers, No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami, and the league has 52 touchdowns passing with 45 interceptions. 

Related Articles