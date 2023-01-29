Old Dominion pulls out 60-59 win at Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers kept the Monarchs at arms length for the next five minutes as the lead was 57-51 after an Essam Mostafa free throw with 4:41 remaining. ODU (13-9, 5-5) answered with a quick 7-0 spurt as Baker drained a 3-pointer, Long with a putback layup and D'Angelo Stines with a jumper to lead 58-57 at the 2:15 mark.



Coastal Carolina used a free throw from Antonio Daye with 37 seconds and one from Mostafa with 15 seconds left to regain the lead 59-58. ODU brought the ball down and found Baker in the corner and was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Uduje with 1.3 seconds left. He made the first, missed the second, then drained the third to give the Monarchs the lead.



"It was a little nerve wracking; I have never been in that situation before. My teammates believed in me and I had my mom and godmother here so I felt good," said Baker.



Long was proud of the effort from the freshman. "It's great to see with Bryce knocking those free throws, he had the confidence and did it."



"We went through that one stretch in the second half and couldn't get it going. Everyone was trying but we weren't trying the right way. The comeback got going as we really competed on the defensive end. All in all it was an effort game, it wasn't pretty, with two teams playing really hard against one another," said ODU head coach Jeff Jones.



Old Dominion held a lead for the majority of the first half, but saw the hosts take a 28-27 lead with 3:32 left on a Josh Uduje 3-pointer. The Monarchs clamped down on defense and closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 35-27 lead into the locker room after an Imo Essien layup with 57 seconds on the clock.



Long had his sixth double-double of the season, second this weekend, with 19 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Baker added nine points for the Monarchs who out-rebounded Coastal Carolina 49-43. Uduje paced Coastal Carolina with 18 points and nine rebounds.



ODU returns home for a pair of games starting on Thursday night with James Madison at 7 p.m, then Georgia Southern on Saturday night also at 7 p.m.