Olympian Keyshawn Davis advances past round two with a TKO

The Norfolk native knocked off the #1 seed in the lightweight division in the Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — It was a major stepping stone for Keyshawn Davis. The Norfolk native has advanced through the second round of boxing's lightweight division in the Olympics.

He beat the #1 seed in the division, France's Sofiane Oumiha by TKO in the second round of their fight late Friday night.

Keyshawn Davis rolls though second round 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

It takes 5 wins to take home the gold medal. Davis has 3 more to go. He is the best hope for a gold medal for the United States in boxing. An American male has not won boxing gold since 2004.