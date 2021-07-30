x
Olympian Keyshawn Davis advances past round two with a TKO

The Norfolk native knocked off the #1 seed in the lightweight division in the Olympics.
Keyshawn Davis of the United States, right, punches France's Sofiane Oumiha during their men's lightweight 63-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

TOKYO, Japan — It was a major stepping stone for Keyshawn Davis. The Norfolk native has advanced through the second round of boxing's lightweight division in the Olympics. 

He beat the #1 seed in the division, France's Sofiane Oumiha by TKO in the second round of their fight late Friday night. 

It takes 5 wins to take home the gold medal. Davis has 3 more to go. He is the best hope for a gold medal for the United States in boxing. An American male has not won boxing gold since 2004. 

The next bout for Davis is late Tuesday night.