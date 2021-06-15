18-year-old Torri Huske from VA makes U.S. Olympic team

Torri Huske, an 18-year-old, won the 100 butterfly.

VIRGINIA, USA — A trio of rookies is headed to the Tokyo Olympics to compete for the U.S. in the pool.

Michael Andrew made his first team at age 22, winning the 100-meter breaststroke at trials.

Torri Huske, an 18-year-old, won the 100 butterfly.

Claire Curzan, a 16-year-old, finished second to grab the expected other spot.

Andrew has been in the spotlight since turning pro at 14 and being trained by his father using an unorthodox program.