Earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, rattles Tokyo Olympics

A sports reporter from Australia was live on TV in Tokyo when the earthquake happened and he just kept going with his report.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics have faced a global pandemic, a typhoon and now an earthquake.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan early Wednesday morning, with tremors felt by some at the Olympic Games, according to initial reports from Japan's Meteorological Agency.

Athletes and journalists in Tokyo reported several aftershocks, but there is no risk of a tsunami or any damage reported.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt tweeted that he felt the earthquake for about 20 seconds, but his crew, three floors below, did not feel anything.

Same went for CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas, who said she felt the earthquake tremors, but her crew did not.

A sports reporter from Australia was live on the air during the earthquake and just kept going with his report.

"Welcome back to the Olympic city where we are currently in an earthquake, an earth tremor. The roof above us is moving and you might notice our lights and camera are moving as well," 7 Sport commentator Mark Beretta described.

"Welcome back to the Olympic city where we are currently in an earthquake"@MarkBeretta just powered through his sports report while Tokyo was being hit by a tremor 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/O4pUxM1yHD — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 3, 2021

I felt some shaking from an earthquake here in Tokyo around 5:30 am. Immediately asked my crew if they felt anything - they didn’t. Japanese meteorological agency reporting 6.0 magnitude about two hours away from Tokyo. No tsunami warning. — Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) August 3, 2021