U.S. women's rugby team bested by Australia in medal match, remain out of medal contention

Unfortunately, U.S. could not keep its winning streak alive and they were ultimately defeated by Great Britain, getting knocked out of contention for a medal.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women's rugby team was bested in Saturday morning's match against Australia, losing 17-7.

The U.S. was vying for 5th place against Australia.

The team fell short in Friday morning's quarterfinals game against Great Britain, losing 21-12. The women's team picked it back up and won 33-14 when playing against China Friday night (ET), but remain out of contention for a medal.

The U.S. team competed in the Women's pool round session 1 at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 where they beat China 28-14.

The team played Japan just hours later and won 17-7.

The U.S. Rugby team then played reigning champs Australia Thursday winning 14-12. Going into the game against Australia, the U.S. team had automatically qualified for the quarterfinals.

SCORES:

Pool C: Session 1

United States: 28

China: 14

Pool C: Session 2

United States: 17

Japan: 7

Pool C: Session 3

United States: 14

Australia: 12

Quarterfinals

United States: 12

Great Britain: 21

Medal Match: Classification 5th-6th

United States: 7

Australia: 17

Charlotte's own Naya Tapper is playing for the U.S. women's rugby team - marking her very first Olympic appearance.

"I'm getting prepared for one of the biggest moments of my life and one of the greatest achievements that anybody can have," Tapper said.

