Once again, UVA follows a loss with a victory

The Cavaliers beat Boston College 67-55. It's the ninth time this year they won after a loss in previous game.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has not had consecutive losses this basketball season. For the ninth time this year they followed up a loss with a win. This time it was 67-55 over Boston College on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

Kihei Clark scored 19 points, Jayden Gardner added 17 points. Clark beat the halftime buzzer with a floater along the baseline to give Virginia a 30-25 lead, and he opened the second-half scoring with two free throws during a 12-2 run for Virginia’s first double-digit lead. The Cavaliers led by at least eight points the rest of the way.