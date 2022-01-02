One day out from Washington name reveal, feelings are mixed

From fans to collectors, the new name will send ripples through the Team community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This could well be the last time I have to refer to The Washington Football Team as mascot as just that..."The Team". The organization is all set to reveal their new name tomorrow, February 3rd. For those of us in the media, it will just be logistically wonderful. When doing highlights or writing stories, being able to refer to teams by multiple monikers is an underrated godsend. I've always liked the name "Washington Football Team" when it comes to pure aesthetics, but it certainly created a reporting conundrum.

For Anthony Checchio, the increased work comes tomorrow. "A lot of my manufacturers are going to send us pre booking opportunities. I'm thinking it's gonna to craziness, a lot of people are going to want the new stuff," says the founder of 757 Collectibles. He says the old "Redskins" nickname and recent "Washington Football Team" label will be hot items on the collectors market, but that the new name will flood his shelves soon enough.

David Dombroski's old gear will stay right where it is, all over the home he watches football in every Sunday. You'd be forgiven for thinking his place was a matching memorabilia shop upon first entry. An avid fan since the 80's, Dombroski has attended nearly 200 games, including trips to Seattle and London.

"Over the years we knew the name was gonna change eventually, and I'm ok with it. If the old name offended people, it's not that important that we had to hang onto it. I like the team, I root for the team and the uniform, not the name," Dombroski says, seated at a table adorned with his ticket stubs through the years. Regardless of the name, he's just excited that the team has a coach in place he thinks and win and talent in the trenches.