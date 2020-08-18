The ribbon is cool, but it's about more than that

Chesapeake based online horse show gets a great response and has the Covid-19 ribbon that everybody wants.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — "I thought it would be hilarious to have a ribbon that said Covid-19," said Kayla Centaure of Chesapeake. And so, an idea was born.

When the pandemic turned the lights out on all live horse shows, Centaure thought it would be a something cool is she could start an online horse show and mail out those treasured ribbons to the contestants.

She thought the first time around that maybe they would get 20 responses. Instead, 250 contestants entered and it just grew exponentially from there.

People will send in YouTube videos of their performances. As it turned out those people are from around the world. The are all different kinds of categories. That was important to Centaure, "We wanted to make our horse show as inclusive as possible, so we have something for everyone."

There are 6 judges onboard and this is where it's more than just about the ribbon you get in the mail. Centaure says, "They still get feedback from the judge saying 'hey, you do this really well. This is something you can work on. I'd love to see this in the next show.' And I think that's the biggest selling point."

There are now over 2,700 members in the online Facebook group. And for all of those people, Centaure has this hope, "That they get the push to keep progressing, to keep moving on to something and try something new."